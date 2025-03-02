Dustin Poirier gives six-word reaction as debutant obliterates 13-6 fighter in an incredible knockout at UFC Vegas 103 

Fans had to wait till the last fight of the prelims card to witness the first knockout at UFC Vegas 103. Safe to say that it was worth the wait, with the highlight reel KO even impressing promotional superstar Dustin Poirier.

In the headlining fight of the preliminary card, undefeated UFC heavyweight debutant Mario Pinto took on Austen Lane, who had already graced the famed octagon four times.

Pinto boasts heavy hands, and the Portugal national was a prohibitive favorite for the match-up per the betting odds. Sure enough, he didn't disappoint.

After losing the first round on all three judges' scorecards, the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) alumn caught his opponent with a crisp 1-2, 39 seconds into the second round, knocking him out cold.

Check out Mario Pinto's knockout over Austin Lane at UFC Vegas 103 below:

Suffice it to say that Poirier was impressed by the knockout, prompting him to take to X, writing:

"Man, that was bad KO."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments about Mario Pinto's KO below:

During his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Pinto urged Dana White and Co. to grant him the performance bonus for the spectacular outing:

"Hey, I think I was the only big knockout tonight. How about a happy $50K birthday? It's my birthday next week. Let's go baby, we are in Vegas."

Check out Mario Pinto's post-fight comments at UFC Vegas 103 below:

The Urban Warriors affiliate is a former LFL heavyweight champion who defended his title twice before appearing in the 2024 season of the DWCS. With the win, the 26-year-old improved his record to 10-0.

Meanwhile, Lane's UFC record now stands at 1-3 and 1 NC, which puts him in a difficult spot. The 37-year-old's last win came in a unanimous decision against Robelis Despaigne at UFC Fight Night 245 in 2024.

