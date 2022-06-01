"I think he should have followed him up" - Dustin Poirier highlights the mistakes Justin Gaethje made in his fight against Charles Oliveira 

Dustin Poirier has shared his thoughts on the recent fight between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

While appearing on a recent episode of The Fight podcast, Dustin Poirier sat alongside host Teddy Atlas to review the recently concluded UFC lightweight match between Oliveira and Gaethje.

During the discussion, Poirier highlighted the mistakes Gaethje made during the match. According to 'The Diamond,' Gaethje should have finished the fight by getting on top of Oliveira.

Giving his opinion on the Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira fight, 'The Diamond' said:

"I think he should have followed him up. Got on top, tried to finish the fight . You know, find out how hurt Charles really was. There's only one way to find out, you got to dive in. Same thing with me...Of course, you have to respect the jiu jitsu."

Further on the podcast, Poirier also discussed his outing against 'Do Bronx' at UFC 269, last year. 'The Diamond' believed that his failure to use his jiu-jitsu skills led to his defeat at the hands of the Brazilian.

"I've been doing jiu-jitsu forever...I just respected his [Charles Oliveira] too much. That I didn't engage you know the plan was to by any means stay out of off the ground and don't play jiu-jitsu at all with this guy. So, even in the second round when I ended up on my back and he was on top, I just tried to get stood up, I tried to get a stalemate. I didn't engage and use my jiu-jitsu offensively or defensively and I should have."

Dustin Poirier gives his take on Charles Oliveira's historic weight miss at UFC 274

Dustin Poirer discussed the recent weight controversy involving Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 in the same interview with Teddy Atlas. 'The Diamond' stated unequivocally that he is not a fan of the traditional weighing scales used for UFC weigh-ins.

The UFC contender believes that it is past time for officials to replace traditional weighing machines with digital ones. They are far more accurate and can be perfectly calibrated.

"We need to be on digital scales so there's no gray area, all right? You can't have a guy there tapping a weight balance scale and it's kind of balancing and he says it's a half pound or whatever. We need exact numbers. You get on a digital scale, it shows up on the screen, that's your actual weight. I don't like the guy tapping the balance scale."

At UFC 274, Charles Oliveira's lightweight title was stripped after he failed to make weight during the official weigh-ins.

Despite being stripped of his belt and title, Oliveira decided to ignore it. He went on to defeat Justin Gaethje via submission at the 03:22 mark of the first round, proving himself to be the best lightweight, belt or no belt.

