Dustin Poirier issues four-word reaction after UFC Vegas 90 fight ends with buzzer-beating guillotine submission finish

Dustin Poirier has continued to buy into his recent gimmick with a social media reaction to the first submission of UFC Vegas 90.

Three fights into the prelims on the April 6 Fight Night card, UFC newcomer Jean Matsumoto pulled off a late second-round submission of Dan Argueta. The fight ended as a result of a guillotine choke at 4:59 in the round, prompting fans to request Poirier's thoughts on the finish given his recent comments on the move.

Quote tweeting a post from a fan, Poirier responded with:

"A thing of beauty"

The choke improved Matsumoto's record to 15-0 with his sixth submission victory. Per Tapology, the win was also his third career guillotine choke finish.

The fan who prompted the tweet from Poirier quoted 'The Diamond' from the UFC 299 post-fight press conference in which media members questioned the lightweight on his decision to continuously search for guillotine chokes against Benoit Saint-Denis. With a comedic response, Poirier claimed he would 'never stop' attempting guillotine chokes and said he believes he misses '100 percent of the guillotines you don't jump.'

Despite being credited with four submission attempts, Poirier would eventually win the UFC 299 co-main event by second-round knockout.

Dustin Poirier releases 'Jump the Gilly' merchandise after UFC 299 win

After knocking out Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier has fully bought into the gimmick he started based on his affinity for hunting guillotine chokes.

Poirier took the gimmick to another level on March 12 by releasing a new string of merchandise with the print: 'Don't be silly. Jump the gilly!'

In his post-fight interview, Poirier responded to questions surrounding his coaches pleading for him to stop attempting the choke in between rounds but the fighter claimed he would not stop doing so. Despite his relentless pursuit of the specific finish, Poirier has not completed a guillotine choke in his 39-fight professional career.

Of his 30 professional victories, Poirier has eight submissions on his record, most recently tapping out Michael Chandler at UFC 281. 'The Diamond' owns a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu but is typically referenced as a striker, having won 15 fights by knockout.

