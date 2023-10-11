Dustin Poirier issues two-word clap back to Nate Diaz after latter mocks Charles Oliveira with 'The Diamond' reference

Dustin Poirier has swiftly hit back at Nate Diaz after the latter decided to chime in on Charles Oliveira's recent fight withdrawal by taking a dig at 'The Diamond.'

In an unexpected twist, Charles Oliveira, who was gearing up for a title rematch with Islam Makhachev with the lightweight belt on the line, was forced to withdraw from the fight. Oliveira said he suffered a significant cut above his eye during a sparring session, jeopardizing the much-anticipated bout slated for October 21.

Reacting to Oliveira's abrupt pullout, former UFC star Nate Diaz took to his social media and remarked:

"Crotch injury just like Dustin Poirier 🤦‍♂️."

This comment was a reference to Dustin Poirier's withdrawal from a past main-event clash against Diaz at UFC 230 due to an undisclosed injury.

However, Poirier didn't let Diaz's comment slide without a response. In a two-word retort, he simply wrote:

"Pull up."

Check out the response below:

via. @natediaz on X

With Oliveira out of the equation, the UFC has tapped featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a last-minute replacement to face lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. This fight, a rematch following Makhachev's prior decision win over 'The Great,' now unfolds with only 10 days' notice.

Drew Drober weighs in on a potential fight with Dustin Poirier

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Drew Dober opened up about the possibility of squaring off against the No.3-ranked lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, in the octagon.

Speaking on the show, the 34-year-old said:

"The guy [Dustin Poirier] is incredible and I'm such a fan, so being able to stand across the octagon from him and enjoy and living 25 minutes - because it will be a main event - it's like that's what I want. I want to be sweaty, bloody, tired, getting punched up by Poirier and then finding my punches and creating a story with him."

Check out the clip here:

Dober recently fought against Ricky Glenn at UFC Fight Night 229, securing victory through a TKO. His professional record boasts 27 wins and 12 losses.

While a battle against Poirier may not be on the immediate horizon for Dober, the desire for such a matchup clearly burns bright. It's a clash that would capture the imagination of fight enthusiasts given both fighters' caliber and willingness to engage in a fierce contest.