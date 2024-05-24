Dustin Poirier is keeping possibility of fighting Conor McGregor open despite initial reservations: “If the stars align”

Dustin Poirier recently said that he is still considering a potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor despite initially expressing doubts about the bout.

Poirier and McGregor have engaged in a trilogy of fights spanning nearly a decade, beginning with their first encounter at UFC 178 in September 2014, where the Irishman decisively defeated Poirier. However, 'The Diamond' triumphed in their subsequent bouts at UFC 257 and UFC 264.

'The Notorious' has consistently expressed his belief that he still has unfinished business with Poirier. However, with the American slated to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 302 and McGregor making his comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, the prospects of them meeting again seem slim.

During a recent interview with ESPN, the former interim 155-pound champion expressed his disinterest in a fourth bout with his longtime adversary.

However, in a subsequent conversation with sports journalist Jake Asman, Poirier hinted at the potential for a rematch, though he emphasized that his current focus is on facing Makhachev:

"It could happen, if the stars align. But it just feels like even talking about it after going for the rivalry with him for so many years and fighting him back to back in 2021. As I prepare to get ready for a fight week for the undisputed belt, Conor McGregor is fighting a guy whose last fight I choked him out of. It just feels so far removed, and so many things have to happen before then."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poirier is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March. The 35-year-old Louisiana native has recorded two wins and as many losses in his last four fights.

Conor McGregor gives prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 302 clash

Conor McGregor recently made a prediction that Dustin Poirier will catch reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and secure a finish at UFC 302.

During a recent live stream for Duelbits on KICK, 'The Notorious' spoke about Makhachev's weakness and knockout loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015 and predicted a similar outcome when the Dagestani faces Poirier:

"I think Dustin does him, knocks him out. I think the things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he’s not good at, he fumbles over his feet usually early on and falls into shots. He’s been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC, and that’s one of Dustin’s best shots. If Dustin’s ever going to do it, it’ll be this time."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet