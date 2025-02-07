Dustin Poirier makes brutally honest prediction about Ilia Topuria's KO power, names weight classes 'El Matador' could succeed

Dustin Poirier recently made a bold claim in regards to Ilia Topuria's knockout power. Poirier's comments came after he was asked to give a honest take on the featherweight champion's chances at a higher weight class.

Following Topuria's stunning KO win over Max Holloway at UFC 308 last year, 'El Matador' stated that he was no longer planning on defending the 145-pound belt and instead had eyes on achieving double champ status. He has since called out Islam Makhachev for a potential superfight, hoping he can do what Alexander Volkanovski couldn't and topple Makhachev for his lightweight title.

Whilst no potential fight has been confirmed yet by the UFC, Makhachev has refused to rule it out. The Russian fighter has regularly stated he is willing to fight anybody to defend his belt, proven once again with his short-notice defense over Renato Moicano last month.

Recently, Dustin Poirier gave his take on Ilia Topuria and his future plans during an interview with The Schmo. According to 'The Diamond', he believes Topuria possesses the knockout power to give anybody up to 170 pounds a serious problem. Poirier said:

"Whose next in line for him? [Makhachev]. Topuria? I just still think there's guys at 145 pounds for Topuria to fight. I've never seen Topuria in person but if he can make 145, dude Islam's a big guy. I think he's going to be a lot bigger than Topuria. That being said, Topuria is an assassin and I believe he can knockout anyboy from 145 pounds to 170 pounds."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments here (5:00):

Dustin Poirier teases final fight location and date

Dustin Poirier has been very vocal that his next fight will be his last, as he prepares to wind down what is surely a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

'The Diamond' has regularly expressed he plans on fighting one more time, however, an opponent, date or location has yet to be revealed. That could be about to change though, following his recent interview with The Schmo.

According to the 36-year-old, whilst he didn't give a name, he did reveal that he expects the announcement of his fight to come soon and it will likely take place in his home state this summer. He said:

"I wish I could tell you more. I've been having calls every week with the UFC. But it's looking like summer, in New Orleans, is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible. That's what I'm pushing for, that's what the UFC's working towards, and things are getting pretty close...Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana, it would be an honor for me." [5:00 onwards in the aforementioned video]

