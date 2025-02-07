"Lay the gloves down where it all started” - Dustin Poirier teases farewell fight location and potential date

Dustin Poirier has one fight left in him, and the lightweight fan favorite recently shared an exciting update on the final act of his career before the curtain falls. Having pushed lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to the brink in his previous fight at UFC 302, Poirier will end his career without an undisputed title, a brutal pill to swallow for one of the division's best-ever fighters.

UFC CEO Dana White recently shared that they were working with 'The Diamond' to provide an exciting end to his career. The former interim lightweight champion has now confirmed White's statement during a recent interview with The Schmo.

Poirier shared a likely fight location and date for his fight-finale, and said this:

"I wish I could tell you more. I've been having calls every week with the UFC. But it's looking like summer, in New Orleans, is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible. That's what I'm pushing for, that's what the UFC's working towards, and things are getting pretty close."

He added:

"Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana, it would be an honor for me."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:50):

Beneil Dariush eyes Dustin Poirier fight in unexpected call-out

Beneil Dariush was scheduled to face Renato Moicano at UFC 311 on Jan. 18, an event headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

However, the day before fight night, Tsarukyan withdrew from the fight due to a back injury. Moicano stepped up to replace him, leaving Dariush without an opponent, and he is now eager to face Dustin Poirier in an unexpected turn of events.

With the Iranian-born American regarded as one of the most respectful and gentlemanly-like fighters in the UFC, he shared the following callout during a recent interview with The Schmo:

"Ideally it would be Dustin Poirier. I don't know what it is, but lately he's been bugging me too. There was talks of us fighting, and he was like, 'Nah I'm not interested. I want to fight bigger names, this and that.' Then he turns around and fights Benoit Saint Denis, who was ranked behind me, out of nowhere. Obviously he got a title shot off of it... The whole game he played with that, it changed in my eyes."

Check out Beneil Dariush's call-out below (5:00):

