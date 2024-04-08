Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler get into heated social media back-and-forth over latter's cryptic “hot sauce” jibe

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are yet to settle their bad blood.

Nearly 17 months since the two lightweights shared the octagon at UFC 281, Chandler re-ignited the fire between them by calling the social media interactions between Raquel Pennington and Kayla Harrison a 'rather sell hot sauce vibe.' Pennington had denied Harrison's claim that she was 'scared s***less' and preferred to defend her belt against other bantamweights who had more accomplishments within the UFC.

Chandler called Pennington's response:

"The old 'I'd rather sell hot sauce' vibe..."

Though Poirier is a teammate of Harrison's at American Top Team, the former interim champion took offense to the tweet and fired back with a question.

Poirier, who owns 'Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce,' clapped back by reminding Chandler about the result of their fight.

After 12 minutes of back-and-forth action in the bout, Poirier finished the fight with a rear-naked choke submission. Chandler attempted to make amends after the fight had concluded but was shrugged off by 'The Diamond,' thus keeping their rivalry alive.

Poirier said:

"Remember when I whipped your a**"

'Iron' clapped back to Poirier's response, telling the no. 3 ranked contender to 'calm down' and deny his former opponent's claim that he got his 'a** whipped, ' saying he rather 'got caught.'

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler's tweets [Image via @MikeChandlerMMA on X]

Chandler ended his tweet with what appeared to be a slight reference to Poirier's recent knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

Since their meeting in November 2022, Poirier has gone 1-1 with the loss to Gaethje and a subsequent knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis while Chandler has not returned to action as he awaits an elusive matchup with Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler's post-fight interaction

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were far from the first two fighters to enter a matchup with bad blood between them but atypically did not put their differences aside after the fight. While Chandler did attempt to shake Poirier's hand, the latter denied the request and ridiculed his opponent.

Poirier admitted he told Chandler that the UFC was 'his house' and called him a 'dirty mother f*****' for sticking his hands into his mouth during the fight.

In the post-fight interviews, both Chandler and Poirier claimed their beef had been settled, a statement that no longer appears to be true.

