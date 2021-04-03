Dustin Poirier officially signs the contract for his highly-awaited trilogy fight against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has officially signed the contract for his highly-awaited trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. According to a report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, The Diamond has made his end of the deal official, while McGregor was always on board.

Taking to Twitter, Helwani reported that Dustin Poirier would indeed step into the Octagon on July 10th for his third fight against Conor McGregor. Poirier now has the opportunity to end his rivalry with McGregor by beating him for the second time and going 2-1 up against The Notorious One.

Here's what Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter:

Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

Following Dustin Poirier's win at UFC 257, talks of an immediate third fight between the former interim UFC lightweight champion and McGregor flooded the internet.

While The Diamond was in prime position to challenge for the vacant UFC lightweight title, Dustin Poirier chose to fight his arch-rival McGregor for the third time instead.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor will be the highlight fight of the UFC this summer

The UFC already has two big pay-per-views lined up in the form of UFC 261 and UFC 262. The upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view will feature the likes of Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Meanwhile, UFC 262 will feature the likes of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, the returning Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. However, it is likely that McGregor vs. Poirier 3 will steal the show this summer for the UFC and will have huge implications for the rest of the UFC lightweight division.

With Chandler and Oliveira set to fight for the vacant 155-lbs title, the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3 is likely to be the first challenger for the new champion. Conor McGregor has indicated that he once again wants to become a double champion in the UFC and could aim to win the UFC lightweight title by the end of 2021.

Whereas Dustin Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, will look forward to winning the undisputed belt for the first time in his career.