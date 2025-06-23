Dustin Poirier overjoyed as Hollywood icon follows him on Instagram, fans react: "That’s a sign from god!"

As Dustin Poirier prepares for his final walk to the octagon, a Hollywood veteran and superstar following him on social media has caught the attention of combat sport fans all around the world. Poirier received positive response as many voiced their happiness.

Poirier recently took to X and revealed that American martial artist and actor Chuck Norris followed him on Instagram. The former interim lightweight champion expressed his joy, writing:

''Game over, I win.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''That's a sign from god!''

Another stated:

''Chuck Norris follows everybody, but only makes a chosen few public information. Congratulations, you win everything''

Other fans wrote:

''I’m afraid if you hit that follow back button you might get round house kicked in the face, let us know what happened when you wake up''

''You deserve this type of honor, Dustin. We must assume Chuck Norris appreciates the type of fighter that goes out there and willing to leave a piece of themselves in that cage''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]

As for the MMA scene, he challenged Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound belt last year at UFC 302. 'The Diamond' put up a strong performance, but fell short after suffering a submission defeat in the final round. The 36-year-old will return for his final MMA appearance at UFC 318, where he takes on Max Holloway for the BMF belt in a trilogy matchup in front of his home crowd at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19. He plans to walkout with fellow Louisiana native and five-time Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne.

Dustin Poirier says he wanted to face Justin Gaethje over Max Holloway

In a conversation with Full Violence last week, Dustin Poirier revealed that a trilogy bout with Justin Gaethje was his original choice. However, the promotion went with Max Holloway as the Hawaiian currently holds the BMF belt.

''I didn’t, I chose [Justin] Gaethje. UFC, they wanted Max for some reason. I don’t know, because he had the ‘BMF’ [Baddest Motherf*****] belt. I don’t know, but they were high on it...I was Max’s first fight in the UFC – his debut fight – and he’s my last fight. It’s just... it’s kinda cool, man.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Notably, Poirier and Gaethje competed for the vacant BMF title in their rematch at UFC 291, where 'The Diamond' suffered a second round knockout defeat via a devastating headkick.

