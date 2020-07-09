Dustin Poirier predicts the winner of Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

No. 2 ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has predicted the upcoming featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at the historic UFC 251 pay-per-view this Saturday at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Volkanovski and Holloway will collide for bragging rights and the featherweight gold in the co-main event of UFC 251 this Saturday in a much-anticipated rematch. The pair first met at UFC 245 when Volkanovski defeated Holloway by decision to capture the featherweight belt.

Dustin Poirier, who defeated Holloway by decision in a lightweight clash back in early 2019, thinks his "Blessed" will get the better of Volkanovski in the rematch. The prediction was made by Dustin Poirier as part of a partnership with MyBookie.ag on Instagram.

“I’m going with Max Holloway. I think he’s going to win his belt bac k, become the featherweight champion again.”

Dustin Poirier last fight inside the Octagon was a few weeks ago in June when he picked up a massive decision win over New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in a 2020 Fight of the Year contender.

Following the fight, his coach Mike Brown said Dustin Poirier's next fight should be against the winner of the upcoming fight between Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Speaking on The Luke Thomas Show (via MyMMANews), Brown said that "The Diamond" deserves a million-dollar payday for his next fight.

“If it were me, it’s a title shot [next for Poirier]. In a perfect world if Gaethje wins [against Khabib Nurmagomedov], in a perfect world, that’s what would happen. That would be everything going best-case scenario, but whoever he fights, he deserves a raise and deserves a lot of money for what he’s doing. Every time it’ million-dollar payday ."