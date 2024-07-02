Dustin Poirier retorts at Michael Chandler as latter mocks 'The Diamond' over Islam Makhachev's snub

Dustin Poirier recently shared his reaction to one of Michael Chandler's verbal jabs online. After Makhachev turned down Poirier's lightweight title rematch request, Chandler chimed in and took a shot at Poirier amidst speculations surrounding the Louisiana native's retirement.

Poirier faced Makhachev at UFC 302 last month and was handed his third career undisputed title loss. In the aftermath, 'The Diamond' hinted at calling it a career, and many speculated that he may have fought his last fight in the octagon. However, it appears Poirier may have one more fight in him.

In a recent post on X, Poirier called out Makhachev for a title rematch if Arman Tsarukyan was unavailable due to his recent suspension. However, the Dagestani grappler turned the offer down.

Reacting to their exchange, Chandler threw shade at Poirier and urged him to go through with his retirement plans. He wrote in an X post:

""No, thanks” - retire man... We good."

Not one to take online shots lightly, Poirier fired back at Chandler by reminding him of what happened when they shared the cage at UFC 281 in November 2022. He wrote:

"Choked your ass out, and you haven't fought since."

Dustin Poirier on potential trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about the idea of fighting Justin Gaethje in a trilogy bout. 'The Diamond' expressed a keen interest in fighting 'The Highlight' again.

During a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, co-host Daniel Cormier asked Poirier about potentially fighting Gaethje again and pointed out that it made more sense now since no title was on the line. The Louisiana native was open to the matchup and said:

"You know I don't like to leave things unsettled. We are 1-1, with one KO a piece. So, the rubber match? I don't know, we gotta see."

Poirier went up at Gaethje for the first time at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018, where he beat 'The Highlight' via fourth-round knockout. The two met in the cage again at UFC 291 for a BMF title fight. This time, Gaethje secured a second-round knockout and took home the prestigious gun-metal grey and black title.

