Dustin Poirier reveals the exact reason why Conor McGregor wants to fight him

With just one fight under his belt in 2020, Conor McGregor has been aiming for a return to the Octagon one more time before the year ends. For his next opponent, the former UFC Lightweight Champion is willing fight Dustin Poirier, someone he faced in the early days of his career at featherweight.

While the fight already seems to be in the discussion, Conor McGregor has claimed that it needs to happen in 2020, either at UFC 255 or at UFC 256. However, while speaking on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Dustin Poirier claimed that he isn't sure about the UFC booking the bout in 2020.

Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor fight may not happen in 2020

On the back of a huge win over Dan Hooker, in a fight that many people even labeled as a potential Fight of the Year, Dustin Poirier is in contention of finding himself across the Octagon against Conor McGregor for the second time.

However, with McGregor wanting the fight in 2020 itself, The Diamond has claimed that there is a possibility that the UFC eventually postpones the rematch. While interacting with Teddy Atlas, Dustin Poirier said:

"Going back to why I think he wants this fight is because he's angling to fight Pacquaio, right? That was in the news. So I don't know if the UFC wants him to fight one more time before they allow him to fight Pacquiao or if he just wants to get one more in this year before starting next year with the Pacquiao fight. But what better way to do against another southpaw? You know, I think that might be part of his mindset, maybe he wants to fight a southpaw before he fights another southpaw. I don't know what's going on but I just felt like, that is what the alignment is."- Dustin Poirier said.

Avenging his loss to Conor McGregor isn't the only thing Dustin Poirier has on the back of his mind. The former interim lightweight champion noted that he thinks about every other loss inside of the Octagon, also meaning that he would be open to avenging his crushing defeat to Khabib Nuramgomedov, as well.

