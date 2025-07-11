Dustin Poirier reveals the hardest hits he’s ever taken in MMA ahead of UFC 318: “He could punch” 

One look at Dustin Poirier's UFC resume, and it's clear that he is as game as they come. Having locked horns with almost all the lightweight elites of his generation, 'The Diamond' sure has a wealth of battle tales.

During his storied career, the Louisiana native has locked horns with the likes of Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev, and Eddie Alvarez.

In a recent interview posted on the American Top Team's (ATT) YouTube channel, Poirier was asked an interesting set of rapid-fire questions. One among them was about the hardest hit he has ever received during his career.

While Poirier is usually the one dishing out the beating, he has also been stopped on a few occasions. Recollecting some of the worst knockouts he has been on the receiving end of, he said:

"Dude, which one? I've been stopped by strikes [a] couple times. Head kick from [Justin] Gaethje was a nasty one. [The] first fight with Conor [where he caught me] was a good spot, and he could punch."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:27):

During his second meeting with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, after a great first round, Poirier was knocked out cold with a roundhouse kick to the head in the second round.

The former interim lightweight champion's TKO loss to McGregor came at UFC 178, during his featherweight days. In the fight, the Irishman caught Poirier above his ear with a devastating left hook and finished him off with ground and pound in the very first round.

Dustin Poirier reveals his expectations for UFC 318

After a long and decorated MMA career, Dustin Poirier is set for his swan song at UFC 318 against Max Holloway at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and he aims to savor every moment of it.

During a recent interview with Megan Olivi, Poirier was asked if he'd prefer a quick finish or a drawn-out 25-minute war with the former featherweight champion, to which the 36-year-old responded, saying:

"I'm going to try my best to be in the moment on fight week, just because it is the last time I'm ever going to feel these morning jitters of fight day and walking into the arena. I'll never feel this again. So, I want to put on a show. I want to go out with a bang, and I want it to be Fight of the Night, Fight of the Year. Yeah, I'm expecting stitches."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (15:24):

