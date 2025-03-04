Dustin Poirier keeps it real as he shares three-word reaction to a less-seen angle of Justin Gaethje's head-kick KO of him

Dustin Poirier has shared his thoughts to his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 in July 2023.

Notably, 'The Diamond' suffered the sole second-round knockout loss of his lightweight career against 'The Highlight' in their first bout. Previously, when the two UFC combatants locked horns in 2018, Poirier emerged as the victor via fourth-round knockout.

In the opening frame of UFC 291, Poirier got a dominant start and tagged Gaethje with a barrage of forceful blows. But in the second round, 'The Highlight' took Poirier by surprise and knocked him out with a high leg kick to win the UFC BMF title.

SportsCenter on Instagram posted the angle of Gaethje's head kick, which knocked out the Louisiana native despite having one hand up to block the shot.

The page captioned the post:

"The crowd ERUPTED when Justin Gaethje gave us another HIGHLIGHT at UFC 291 🔥 #UFC313"

Check out Justin Gaethje knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 below:

Reacting to the post showcasing the angle of Gaethje's high leg kick, Poirier commented:

"My head hurt"

Check out Dustin Poirier's comment below:

Dustin Poirier's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @sportscenter on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier's thoughts on his defeat at UFC 291

Thinking back on his defeat at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier remarked at the post-fight presser that even though he had a good rhythm, he didn't want to rush to win the fight because there were still four rounds left.

At first, Poirier believed he could finish Justin Gaethje in the later rounds. However, 'The Highlight' did something in round two that 'The Diamond' did not anticipate at all.

Poirier said:

"We had four more to go. If I did it to him in the first, it was going to happen again later. In my head, it was a veteran move. Maybe I should have hit the gas. I thought I had four more rounds. I didn’t know I had two more minutes. But it is what it is man. Losing sucks."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:10):

