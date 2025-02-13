"That's all I want" - When Dustin Poirier made bold demand to Dana White and UFC matchmakers despite KO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier once called his shot for a "really big fight" following his loss against Justin Gaethje.

In July 2023, Poirier and Gaethje fought in the UFC 291 main event. There were added stakes for the rematch between the fan favorites, as they fought for the vacant BMF title.

Gaethje secured a second-round knockout win via head kick at UFC 291, avenging his April 2018 loss in his first fight against Poirier.

Following the disappointing result, Poirier took off several months before appearing on 'The MMA Hour' with Ariel Helwani in November 2023. Poirier had this to say when asked what he wanted next inside the Octagon:

"A fight that guarantees me a title fight or a really big fight. Something I'm super excited about doing. That's all I want."

Dustin Poirier received the opportunity he asked for with a co-main event matchup against Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier knocked out Saint-Denis in the second round of their UFC 299 bout, leading to a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Poirier showcased a valiant effort against Makhachev in June 2024 before losing by fifth-round submission. 'The Diamond' now looks to fight once more inside the Octagon before ending his legendary MMA career.

Dustin Poirier hopes to retire with final UFC fight in New Orleans

Later this year, Dustin Poirier plans to make his final walk to the Octagon before retiring from MMA. The beloved former interim UFC lightweight champion recently interviewed with Front Office Sports and had this to say about wanting to fight in his home state of Louisiana:

"Me and the UFC have been working on this. I was worried when I first came to them with the idea that I wanted to retire at home in Louisiana that they would be against it. Surprisingly, they were down for it, to push forward and try to make it happen for me. I think we're close, I think the summer we could have a fight here in New Orleans."

Dustin Poirier was linked to rumors of a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett. The 36-year-old has since denied the possibility of that matchup, claiming he wants to fight a fellow legend to close out his fighting career.

Watch Poirier talk about potentially having his retirement fight in New Orleans below:

