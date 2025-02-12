"Dustin will mop both same night" - Ex-UFC star claps back at Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett discrediting Dustin Poirier

Jorge Masvidal defended Dustin Poirier in the latter's ongoing conflict with Paddy Pimblett.

Later this year, Poirier is expected to end his legendary MMA career with one final fight in the UFC, potentially in his home state of Louisiana.

'The Diamond' has not officially announced the opponent for his final Octagon appearance. Rumors have previously been about him fighting English superstar Paddy Pimblett.

Poirier recently did an interview with Front Office Sports and had this to say about the rumors of him potentially facing Pimblett:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's 100% not Paddy Pimblett. Legends only. I'm not gonna retire fighting a type of guy like Paddy Pimblett."

Dustin Poirier's comments have created slight controversy in the MMA community. UFC legend Nate Diaz had this to say on his temporary Instagram story about 'The Diamond' not wanting to fight Pimblett:

"Fight Paddy p*ssy He better than you"

Pimblett re-posted Diaz's message on his story and added the following caption calling out Poirier:

"@NateDiaz209 knows his sh*t. He's a real G @DustinPoirier fight bsd when he's rank 12 but not me u know what wud happen"

Pimblett's Instagram story

MMA Junkie recently took to Instagram and posted a photo featuring the previously mentioned quotes made by Poirier, Diaz, and Pimblett. Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal went to the comment section and defended Poirier by saying:

"Dustin will mop both same night"

Potential opponents for Dustin Poirier's retirement fight

Dustin Poirier's retirement fight will be a special moment in UFC history. There are various potential opponents for the upcoming bout, but several names can be eliminated due to Poirier wanting to face a fellow legend.

Many fans have called for Poirier to fight Max Holloway, who recently committed to fighting at lightweight moving forward instead of featherweight. Poirier holds two wins against Holloway from February 2012 and April 2019.

Another option would be a rematch against Justin Gaethje. Firstly, 'The Highlight' is scheduled to fight Dan Hooker on March 8. With a hypothetical loss against Hooker, Gaethje would be out of the lightweight title shot conversation and make a perfect opponent for Poirier.

It should be noted that the UFC could forgo a matchup against Holloway or Gaethje and match Poirier against another well-respected opponent.

Watch Poirier shut down a potential retirement fight against Paddy Pimblett below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.