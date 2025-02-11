Nate Diaz urges "p**sy" Dustin Poirier to fight surging UFC lightweight: "He better than you"

Nate Diaz has called out Dustin Poirier, urging him to fight Paddy Pimblett instead of waiting for a “legends only” matchup. Poirier has been adamant that his final fight should be a special one, ideally in Louisiana, marking the end of his long career in the UFC. After falling short in his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier teased retirement but later decided he wanted one last bout.

Initially, Poirier hoped for a trilogy fight with Justin Gaethje, but that opportunity slipped away when Gaethje was booked to fight Dan Hooker at UFC 313. With limited options, fans have speculated about Pimblett as a potential opponent. However, Poirier dismissed the idea, stating that his retirement fight should be against a fellow legend.

'Diamond' believes he has given enough to the sport, having fought the best in the world, held an interim championship, and competed for the undisputed title multiple times.

Diaz disagrees, pushing Poirier to fight Pimblett, claiming the rising lightweight is the better fighter. He posted a story on Instagram reacting to Poirieri's comments, writing:

"Fight Paddy p**sy. He better than you."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

Nate Diaz wants Dustin Poirier to fight Paddy Pimblett. [Images courtesy: @natediaz209 on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier talks about potential retirement fight plans

Dustin Poirier is closing in on his long-awaited retirement fight, with plans for a summer showdown in New Orleans. The former interim lightweight champion has been in discussions with the UFC to bring the event to Louisiana, marking the organization’s first visit to the state since 2015.

Poirier, coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, has expressed his desire to end his career on home soil. His ideal opponent was Justin Gaethje, but with Gaethje already booked, the UFC is considering other options. Poirier remains firm on facing a respected name, dismissing suggestions of fighting Paddy Pimblett. Talking about his retirement fight in an interview with 'The Schmo', Porier said:

“I wish I could tell you more. I’ve actually been having calls every week with the UFC. But it’s looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible."

He added:

“That’s what I’m pushing for. That’s what the UFC’s working toward, and things are getting pretty close... Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana. It would be an honor for me.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

