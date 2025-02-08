  • home icon
Dustin Poirier issues final verdict on potential Paddy Pimblett fight for one final UFC outing: "I've given this sport a lot" 

By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:34 GMT
Dustin Poirier opens up on his retirement fight, which is slated for later this year. [Images courtesy: @theufcbaddy and @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier has addressed the possibility of facing rising star Paddy Pimblett in his final fight. While acknowledging the intrigue of such a matchup, the UFC lightweight expressed that he has different plans for his retirement bout.

During his appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Poirier was asked about a potential fight with ‘The Baddy’, a matchup that has accumulated significant attention from fight fans online. Rome brought up the widespread interest in seeing this bout, exploring whether such a fight would be something Poirier would consider, especially as a possible retirement fight.

'The Diamond' responded:

"That's an interesting fight, but not for my retirement fight, you know? It's legends only, man."
Reflecting on his career, Poirier acknowledged that while there are still big fights on the table, his priorities have shifted toward his family and personal ventures. The former interim champion added:

"I have 50-something cage fights. Like I said, I still have more to give, there's a lot of opportunities and big fights that can be made, but I've just been doing it so long, and I'm in a place with my other ventures and my family. I want to be, you know, I want to be home in the regular routine, and I've given this sport a lot, and I think I've given it enough."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Poirier has revealed that he's pushing for a UFC pay-per-view in his home state of Louisiana this summer as the setting for his swansong.

Demetrious Johnson reveals who Dustin Poirier should fight in final UFC bout

In a recent interview with The Schmo, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson shared his thoughts on who Dustin Poirier should face in his final UFC fight. Johnson suggested that Poirier could consider rising star Arman Tsarukyan or a trilogy bout with Justin Gaethje. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

"Dustin [Poirier] can fight anybody... He can fight Arman Tsarukyan. He can fight, you know, Justin Gaethje. Yeah, I mean every single time Dustin Poirier fights, it's always going to be a banger."

Check out the Demetrious Johnson's comments below (2:16):

youtube-cover

Poirier and Gaethje have a storied history, each securing a knockout victory in their previous two encounters. However, with Gaethje booked to face Dan Hooker at UFC 313, a trilogy between the two Americans is unlikely. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is presently out of title contention and without an opponent, but doesn't fit Poirier's prior "It's legends only" qualification.

