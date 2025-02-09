Nate Diaz makes sarcastic six-word comment about Dustin Poirier's potential retirement fight

Nate Diaz has mocked Dustin Poirier with a sarcastic comment about Poirier’s potential retirement fight.

'The Diamond's' most recent outing was against reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Despite a brilliant display of takedown defense and wrestling, Poirier was submitted by Makhachev in the fifth round of the pay-per-view's main event.

After the loss, while many speculated that 'The Diamond' would retire, he later revealed that he would fight one last time, before putting his gloves down forever.

Reportedly, the promotion is planning a fight this summer for Poirier, which could take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is also his home state.

However, neither the promotion nor Poirier has revealed an opponent, despite multiple rumors among fans that Paddy Pimblett or Beneil Dariush could be his opponent.

Meanwhile, a user on X shared a post asking UFC fans and netizens who Poirier should fight in his last outing. The post was captioned:

"Who should Dustin Poirier fight for his retirement fight?"

The aforementioned post caught the attention of Diaz, who mocked the Louisiana native by commenting:

"He’s fighting himself he already retired 🤣"

Dustin Poirier still hates Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s UFC return is in limbo with even UFC CEO Dana White recently revealing that he has no news about the Irishman’s return. McGregor’s last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' broke his leg during the bout and lost by TKO (doctor's stoppage).

In 2024, 'The Notorious' was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler, however, the Irishman backed out because of a toe injury.

Poirier and McGregor have locked horns in the octagon thrice with 'The Diamond' winning in two of the three outings. The two harbor animosity towards one another.

Recently, Poirier was asked during an interview with talkSPORT MMA, whether he still holds animosity toward the Irishman, to which he stated:

"We will fight to the death if I see him."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments about Conor McGregor (5:00):

