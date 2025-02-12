"He's a real G" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to Nate Diaz attacking Dustin Poirier for avoiding potential retirement fight against 'The Baddy' 

Paddy Pimblett recently praised Nate Diaz for siding with him when the Brit challenged Dustin Poirier to a potential bout. 'The Baddy' also delivered a strong warning to Poirier about what would happen if they met inside the cage.

Poirier has been unsuccessful three times in his effort to become a lightweight champion, most recently losing at UFC 302. The former interim champion then teased his retirement during his post-fight remarks, however he wanted to make one final appearance in the octagon.

'The Diamond' was linked to a trilogy fight with former BMF champion Justin Gaethje, however, that won't happen since Gaethje is scheduled to take on Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

Many in the MMA community considered another option in Pimblett, a fellow lightweight fighter who recently rose through the UFC rankings, but the 36-year-old rejected the notion, declaring that he would only fight a legend in his final UFC match. Diaz responded to this by making fun of Poirier and asking him to face 'The Baddy' on his Instagram story, writing:

''Fight Paddy pu*sy, he better than you''

This prompted a reaction from Pimblett, who appreciated Diaz's support and reposted the Stockton native's Instagram story, writing:

''@natediaz209 knows his sh*t, he's a real G. @dustinpoirier fight BSD when he's rank 12 but not me, you know what would happen''

Screenshot of Paddy Pimblett's Instagram story

Poirier is coming off a fifth-round submission defeat against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. As for Pimblett, he is currently undefeated in the promotion with a record of 6-0. In his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 304 last year 'The Baddy' squared off against King Green and secured an opening-round submission win.

When Jon Anik revealed his desire for a possible Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz showdown

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz had feuded on social media several times as the two were scheduled to fight at UFC 230, however, the Louisiana native withdrew from the fight after suffering a hip injury.

Diaz previously hinted about returning to the UFC, and Jon Anik believes 'The Diamond' is the best option for the Stockton native. In an episode of Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC analyst said:

''Dustin has intimated that he wants to fight one more time, and on the very short list of opponents that actually makes some fiscal and competitive sense is Nate Diaz. So, we’ll see if that is something that actually materializes.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the full video below:

