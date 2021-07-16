Why was the Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 230 cancelled?

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were set to face each other at UFC 230 in November 2018. The fight was unfortunately canceled as 'The Diamond' had to pull out due to an injury.

Poirier later claimed in a Twitter post that the negotiations for the Diaz fight were not going in the right direction. Resultantly, the Louisiana native chose to address a lingering injury instead of fighting the Stockton native.

"He [Nate Diaz] wanted it, he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at MSG but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know #facts." Dustin Poirier wrote.

Poirier further said that despite the cancelation, he still wanted to fight Diaz at some point in the future. He also admitted that he might have jumped the gun regarding allegations against Nate Diaz. Poirier wrote:

"And thats the whole truth with me and Nate situation ....also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He's always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn't have. Doesn't change the fact that I still want to beat his a**."

Both fighters have gone on two separate routes in their MMA careers. Diaz now competes in the welterweight division. His last fight was a decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Poirier, on the other hand, just defeated Conor Mcgregor for the second time in a row at UFC 254.

Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier on Twitter

Nate Diaz posted a picture of himself and Dustin Poirier on Twitter, seemingly calling 'The Diamond' out for a fight at 185 pounds. This is surprising, to say the least, considering neither fighter has ever fought at that weight.

Poirier responded to the callout by saying he would get the better of 'The Stockton Slugger' in any weight class.

This is not the first time Diaz has called out Dustin Poirier on social media. The MMA veteran had posted a tweet calling out 'The Diamond' after Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

"I’m training to whoop ur a** next. Be about it don’t talk about it." Nate Diaz wrote.

Edited by Avinash Tewari