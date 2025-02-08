"Natural God given power" - Dustin Poirier reveals the hardest puncher he has ever faced 

As Dustin Poirier prepares to wind down his MMA career, the lightweight star recently took part in an interview where he revealed the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the octagon.

'The Diamond' is expected to compete one last time before bowing out of the sport, with his final fight rumored to be taking place this summer. While the name of his opponent has yet to be revealed, the 36-year-old did confirm to fans this week that the bout will take place in his home state of Louisiana.

Throughout his UFC career, Poirier has faced the biggest and toughest the sport has had to offer. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Max Holloway and Islam Makhachev are just some of the names he has stood across from in the octagon, which has led to a big revelation by the lightweight veteran.

During a recent interview with Jim Rome on his self-titled show, Dustin Poirier was asked who was the hardest puncher he has faced in the octagon. To the surprise of some, considering he defeated him twice in 2021, Poirier named McGregor as the heaviest hitter without a shadow of a doubt. He said:

"I would say the biggest puncher I've ever faced, It's probably Conor [McGregor] man. He's got something special, you know? The way he's put together, he's just got natural god given power."

Dustin Poirier gives honest take on Ilia Topuria's knockout power and his future plans

Dustin Poirier recently made a bold claim in regards to Ilia Topuria's odds of success at higher weight classes, after giving his take on the Georgian-Spaniard's esteemed knockout power.

Following his stunning KO win over Max Holloway at UFC 308, 'El Matador' expressed an interest in stepping up a division in order to achieve double champ status. Standing in his way would be Islam Makhachev, who most recently defended the lightweight title against Renato Moicano.

Poirier was then asked his thoughts on Topuria's plans during a recent interview with The Schmo. According to 'The Diamond', Ilia Topuria possesses the knockout power to give anybody a problem in the higher divisions. He said:

"Whose next in line for him? [Makhachev]. Topuria? I just still think there's guys at 145 pounds for Topuria to fight. I've never seen Topuria in person but if he can make 145, dude Islam's a big guy. I think he's going to be a lot bigger than Topuria. That being said, Topuria is an assassin and I believe he can knockout anyboy from 145 pounds to 170 pounds."

