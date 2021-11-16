Dustin Poirier reveals the inspiring text Teddy Atlas sent him ahead of UFC lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira

Teddy Atlas sent Dustin Poirier an inspiring text message ahead of his upcoming lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 next month. The renowned boxing coach, who is known for motivating fighters to go the extra mile with his tone, sent Poirier a short but inspiring text recently.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, Poirier revealed what Altlas told him. He told the Louisiana-native that he has just one more mountain to climb before he gets to see the ultimate view, alluding to the opportunity to become a champion.

Poirier had this to say:

"Teddy Atlas texted me this weekend and he told me... It was simple, short text, but inspiring man. It was 'one more mountain to climb for the ultimate view,' and that's just it. I have one more mountain to climb till I have the best seat in the house. The best view. Damn, it's been a long climb, we've stumbled a few times but I'm prepared to do whatever it takes," Dustin Poirier said.

Check out the latest episode of the MMA Hour podcast below:

That's the only feather missing from Poirier's cap at the moment. If he manages to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier will fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion.

When Teddy Atlas' insights helped Dustin Poirier knock out Conor McGregor

Teddy Atlas doesn't just provide Dustin Poirier with motivation but also technical input on some occasions. Ahead of Poirier's second fight against Conor McGregor, Atlas apparently broke down some footage and provided 'The Diamond' with key insights which helped him beat McGregor.

"He's broken down some footage and sent me some good advice for the second Conor fight before I went to Abu Dhabi. He sent me some good stuff and I really took it with me into camp and focused on some of the things he told me," Dustin Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier has fought and beaten a host of former champions and top contenders in the lightweight division. He has established himself as one of the greatest lightweights in the UFC, but to go down in history as one of the greatest ever to step inside the cage, a championship belt goes a long way.

