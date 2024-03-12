Dustin Poirier reveals why he was taken aback by Joe Rogan's commentary during fight with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier got back to winning ways in the co-main event of UFC 299 against French lightweight Benoit Saint Denis.

Poirier knocked out the impressive Frenchman in the second round after a solid start from 'God of War'.

Poirier recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and called out Joe Rogan for his commentary on the broadcast, during which he suggested 'The Diamond' was tired:

“I rewatched the fight last night with my wife when we got back to Louisiana. Joe Rogan said I was exhausted, said I was tired like five times. Bro, I do not get tired. I have some of the best cardio in this fight s**t that we do. Like I can go 25 minutes hard, cracking the whole time. I can’t believe that he said that...”

Poirier also described how he felt approaching the second round of the fight and that the knockout defied his expectations of a longer fight:

“But I felt good. I felt like he was going to slow down, you know. That’s what I was hoping for, I thought third or fourth round is when I would really start to like, pull away and break him down. But I got him out of there in the second. I thought I was gonna have to break him down, wear him down a little bit more but I caught him in the middle of a trade when his chin was up and his body wasn’t set for that right hook. The timing of it was just perfect to whip his brain around.”

Israel Adesanya weighs in on Dustin Poirier's win against Benoit Saint Denis

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacted to Dustin Poirier's win at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint Denis.

Adesanya praised Saint Denis for being aggressive off the bat but remarked at the risky gamble falling flat against one of the UFC's proven strikes in Poirier. On his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

“Dustin fight, yeah crazy. Benoit put his foot on the gas and paid off till it didn’t pay off. He got caught and not in the guillotine. Got caught with a punch and knocked out. But yeah, I was impressed with his escape as well from one of guillotines, he did the cartwheel. He’s a good grappler, good pace. If you can do that for five rounds, jeez. But yeah, congrats to DP.”

Poirier has now won five of his last seven fights but stays stationary at No.3 in the lightweight rankings.

