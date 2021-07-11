Dustin Poirier reveals why he thinks Conor McGregor's leg broke during their UFC 264 fight

Dustin Poirier has admitted he would never hope to win a fight in the manner he did at UFC 264. Conor McGregor broke his ankle while planting it to throw a hook towards the end of round 1 and the bout was ruled a victory for Dustin Poirier via doctor stoppage.

However, Poirier has revealed that Conor McGregor suffering the tibia fracture was a result of him checking the Irishman's kick earlier in the round.

During the UFC 264 post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier said he was more than sure of what had happened to McGregor during the fight. 'The Diamond' added that his arch-rival got what he deserved and Poirier was quite confident in himself heading into the fight.

Dustin Poirier also mentioned how he doubled down on himself and instead of fighting for the UFC lightweight title, the former interim champion went out and proved that the victory over McGregor in January wasn't a fluke.

"You know, you never wanna get a win that way but what happened was a result of checking a kick. You know, I'm more than sure of it and he got what he had coming to him and karma's a mirror, and I've busted my a** for so long to put myself in this position. I doubled down on myself after beating him in January, when they offered me a title shot, I doubled down on myself and it paid off.

At the UFC 264 pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier once again got his hand raised against Conor McGregor. Heading into the fight, 'The Diamond' was quite confident in his chances of beating McGregor for the second time and didn't seem bothered at all by the Irishman's trash talk.

Poirier is now expected to fight newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next for the title. 'Do Bronx' won the vacant title at UFC 262 by beating Michael Chandler in another epic fight but as things stand, a fourth fight against McGregor is also expected to take place at some point down the road.

