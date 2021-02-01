Dustin Poirier reveals why he doesn't want immediate title shot after UFC 257 win against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier is not too keen on competing for the lightweight title immediately after his big win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Poirier has said that he would not mind if the UFC decides to pit Michael Chandler against Charles Oliveira with the lightweight championship on the line.

Poirier is coming off a huge victory against McGregor. The 32-year-old recently took to his Twitter and proclaimed that he is the "uncrowned champion" since Khabib Nurmagomedov may not ever fight again.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Dustin Poirier spoke on the lightweight title prospects and his future in the UFC. When asked about his next fight possibly being for the 155-pound strap, 'The Diamond' replied,

"I don't really care. I want to be the world champion... Charles (Oliveira) is a guy who has paid his dues. He has earned where he is at, no doubt about it. Let him and (Michael) Chandler fight for the belt if they (UFC) want Chandler in there for the title, and he is calling for the title, then let them fight for the belt. I'll take a step back and just watch," said Poirier.

Dustin Poirier later added that he is open for a potential fight against Nate Diaz as well, but nothing can be confirmed about the clash, as of now.

'I got a lot left' - Dustin Poirier dismisses retirement rumors

Immediately after knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier told Daniel Cormier, who was at the commentators desk, that he does not enjoy fighting. "I don't like this, but I'm a dog. I'm a dog when I'm in here," Poirier exclaimed from the octagon after defeating McGregor.

Many fans assumed that Dustin Poirier not enjoying the fight game may transpose into a premature retirement, but The Diamond has dismissed that possibility.

"I am open to whatever fight they offer me that gets me excited. If not, I won't fight... I'm just entering my prime and damn it feels good... I got a lot left, things just have to be right for me," said Dustin Poirier.

The former interim lightweight champion sits at the top of the 155 pound division following his UFC 257 win. At the post-fight press conference, Poirier had stated that he is open for a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. According to the Irishman's coach, he wants to fight Poirier for the third time in May.