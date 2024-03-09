Dustin Poirier's breath-holding capacity has Nina-Marie Daniele impressed

Just two days ahead of UFC 299, Dustin Poirier revealed a niche skill in his arsenal, but not one that will likely help him in the cage.

As one of the several fighters to sit down with Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of UFC 299 in Miami, Poirier appeared in a video on the content creator's YouTube channel. As Daniele's interviews tend to go, the conversation shifted away from fighting and onto unorthodox questions as the former model asked 'The Diamond' how long he could hold his breath.

The two held their breath on camera together, with Poirier impressing Daniele with his time. The lightweight claimed he could have lasted longer, saying:

"I wasn't even close [to my full capacity], I don't think. So I'll say [I could have held my breath for] a minute forty-five. [Maybe] Two minutes. I could've done another minute."

Daniele complimented Poirier on his 'good lungs' and suggested the fighter would make a successful underwater cave diver.

Watch Dustin Poirier and Nina-Marie Daniele hold their breaths at 1:50 below:

Poirier is slated to face Benoit Saint-Denis in a five-round co-main event on Saturday, March 9, while being an underdog for the first time since fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in 2021.

Nina-Marie Daniele tweets her excitement for Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis matchup at UFC 299

Nina-Marie Daniele has the same reaction as every MMA fan in anticipation of the UFC 299 co-main event.

Viewing the event press conference from the front row at the Kaseya Center, Daniele posted her excitement for the Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint Denis matchup on X.

As a content creator for the UFC, Daniele has been present for a vast majority of the promotion's major events over the past year. The influencer has brought in countless fans for the company as one of its most prominent ambassadors.

On her YouTube channel, Daniele has also released conversations with Marlon Vera and Michael 'Venom' Page.