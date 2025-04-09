Dustin Poirier's former training partner weighs in on potential Nate Diaz fight

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a potential fight that fans have wanted to see for quite a while but a previous training partner of the former does not see that being a competitive outing if it were to ever be booked. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Marc Diakiese discussed multiple topics ahead of his fight with Gadzhi Rabadanov as part of the PFL 2025 World Tournament on April 18.

Diakese has honed skills with some of the best in the world, including Dustin Poirier. With there being discourse regarding rumors that the former UFC interim lightweight champion is hanging up the gloves as part of a looming Louisiana card, Diakese offered up his thoughts on a legend of the sport mapping out his swan song.

A possible name that has come up in this conversation is Nate Diaz who recently indicated an interest in returning to the UFC to pursue a title. Also, the Stockton native has a history with Poirier where they were supposed to fight years ago but it never came to fruition. When asked what an idealistic sendoff fight could look like for Poirier, Diakiese said:

"For me maybe, I don't know, [Ilia] Topuria that would be a good fight for him. Because I think Dustin's a dog and he still has it in him. Maybe he's wanting to return but he has a lot of mileage in him. So him and Topuria, that would be a good fight. I've heard he's coming up to lightweight... He's [Poirier's] fought everybody really."

"I can't see any fight I could think of really, no... Not trying to give him [Poirier] to the young lions and just throw him off. No, give him somebody, you know, respect his name... I feel like that's an easy fight for Dustin [against Nate Diaz]. Not to be rude to Nate [Diaz]. But that's an easy fight for Dustin, yeah."

Check out Marc Diakese's thoughts on how a potential Poirier vs. Diaz bout might play out below (5:42):

Dustin Poirier has his next assignment locked in for UFC 314

Dustin Poirier does not have a mapped-out opponent and date for his retirement bout in MMA but he will be in the building for some UFC action this weekend. Poirier will be returning to his role as a desk analyst for the UFC 314 pay-per-view offering from Miami on Saturday night.

MMA Junkie initially reported the news of 'The Diamond' returning to the desk, after previously helming the role at UFC 303, to break down the Xs and Os of everything this weekend.

The 36-year-old will be in good company on the desks here as Poirier will be bookended by a pair of former UFC light heavyweight title challengers. The Louisiana native will also be joined at the desk by fellow analysts Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith for the Florida fights in the coming days.

