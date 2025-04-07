Paddy Pimblett doesn't "see a way" he loses against Michael Chandler, predicts which round he will finish 'Iron' at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett seems confident as he heads into his clash with Michael Chandler at UFC 314. This came across during a UFC-produced segment during Florida fight week, when Pimblett went face-to-face with Chandler.

When addressing how he sees this fight playing out against the former UFC lightweight title challenger, 'The Baddy' said:

"I think I'm going to finish Mike in two. As I say, I think I can finish this fight anywhere. He loves lunging in with his punches, I can see me catching him with a shot on the way in, putting him down, or I can actually see me submitting him. I don't see a way I lose, to be honest, I really don't."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Michael Chandler below (8:20):

The Miami-based matchup is one that 'Iron' indicated he is taking seriously in the aforementioned interview. Chandler described 'The Baddy' as someone he perceives as the most dangerous guy he can possibly fight on April 12.

This is high praise considering 'Iron' has locked horns previously with some buzzsaws in the octagon including Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira among others.

Paddy Pimblett comments on cheater tag that some give to Michael Chandler

Paddy Pimblett has echoed similar sentiments to what former opponents and fans alike have often said about Michael Chandler's in-cage tendencies which are tantamount to cheating.

Many cite the multitude of back-of-the-head shots Chandler landed in his rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Also, Dustin Poirier previously made comments about 'Iron' fishhooking him during their bout.

In an interview with Jon Anik, Pimblett offered his thoughts on 'Iron's' in-cage tendencies, and said:

"If you're not cheating, you're not trying, you know what I mean? That's on the ref. If he's just throwing hammer fists at the back of Charles Oliveira's head, Charles had the need to move his head or the ref needs to say something to him... He does hammer fist him about 12 times to the back of the head and he knows what he's doing."

The Brit also referenced the Poirier-Chandler fishhooking controversy. 'The Baddy' quipped in that same interview that he would respond just like 'The Diamond' did and bite Chandler's fingers if any digits enter his mouth mid-contest.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

