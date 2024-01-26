"In my opinion the best commentator" - Jon Anik has UFC champion's backing in the wake of MMA fanbase negativity

Jon Anik has drawn high praise from a newly minted UFC champion

Though it wasn't expressly clarified, this message seemed to be sending out a positive message amid the current Anik situation on social media. The situation in question relates to Jon Anik discussing the rise in volatility and toxic discourse among MMA fans.

This surged in a big way on the UFC commentator's feeds, with some regressive fans intensely conveying that they disagree with his thoughts on the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis verdict at UFC 297. Anik even went as far as to say he is contemplating leaving the sport and his position in the MMA space overall because of the surging vulgarity among a population within the fanbase.

Seemingly in an attempt to conjure up more positive interactions within mixed martial arts discourse, by way of his X account @dricusduplessis, the man pseudo-involved in this recent situation, Du Plessis said:

"@Jon_Anik thank you for everything you’ve done for our sport! In my opinion the best commentator in the @ufc booth."

Check out the new UFC middleweight champion shouting out Anik below

Jon Anik and his tenure as a UFC commentator

It would truly be a loss to the mixed martial arts community if he does, in fact, end up leaving the industry. Anik has established himself as one of the leading voices in the sport in terms of commentary.

The Massachusetts native made his debut on UFC commentary over a decade ago. It was in 2017 that he assumed the role of lead UFC play-by-play commentator, and Anik hasn't looked back since. The 45-year-old clearly engages in a deep level of research, and the earnest, well-informed voice he provides has been a welcome part of UFC broadcasts over the years to many.

Jon Anik is responsible for several iconic calls that provided the soundtrack for some of our most revered moments within the UFC in recent years. An immediate call that springs to the minds of many is his call during the Leon Edwards versus Kamaru Usman rematch.

'Rocky' capturing the UFC welterweight title and tying up the Kamaru Usman series is a moment Anik is also forever tied to. This is due to the pristine timing of his "that is not the cloth from which he (Leon Edwards) is cut" that timed flawlessly with the head kick finish for Edwards.