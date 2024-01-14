Dustin Poirier's latest look has former UFC star make Sean Strickland reference

Dustin Poirier is changing up his look for his UFC 299 fight camp.

Two months out from his upcoming fight with Benoit Saint-Denis, Poirier showed off a new look on Instagram. In a training photo, Poirier showed his fans that he had gone back to his old bald look, having shaved off his signature hairstyle.

Poirier captioned the post with the phrase 'Dream Chasers' and a link to his sponsor, TLF Apparel.

Fans reacted to Poirier's altered appearance, including Mike Perry. The BKFC star commented on the post, joking that 'The Diamond' resembled Sean Strickland with a shaved head.

Mike Perry commenting on Dustin Poirier's Instagram post [via @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Though the fight does not occur until March 9, Poirier could appear in an octagon fight with a bald head for the first time as a lightweight. The former interim champion previously competed with the look as a featherweight in the UFC.

As the UFC 299 co-main event, Poirier and Saint-Denis will be competing in a five-round affair.

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis preview

As one of Dana White's social media fight announcements, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis will be featured in the UFC 299 co-main event.

Coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt at UFC 291, Poirier is taking a step back in the rankings to welcome the streaking lightweight contender to his first five-round fight in the octagon.

Saint-Denis is currently on a five-fight win streak highlighted by a head-kick knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC 295 to enter the rankings. Sain-Denis has not lost since his short-notice UFC debut at welterweight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in 2021.

To some fans' surprise, Poirier has opened as the betting underdog despite his significant experience advantage over the Frenchman.

Saint-Denis' current UFC win streak has also included victories over Niklas Stolze, Gabriel Miranda, Ismael Bonfim and Thiago Moises.

Fans are anticipating a high-action Fight of the Night contender with the two fighters combining for just 10 fights going to a decision out of 53 total combined bouts.