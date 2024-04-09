Dustin Poirier sends mixed signals after seemingly confirming fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the UFC lightweight title situation and sent mixed signals regarding a potential bout against reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

'The Diamond' most recently earned an impressive second-round knockout win over surging lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis and is believed to be in the mix for a title shot. He had sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend as he posted photos to his Facebook page along with a caption that seemingly confirmed he was next in line for a title shot. He wrote:

"Islam Makhachev is next. It's time to reach the pinnacle [diamond emoji]."

Poirier's Facebook post regarding lightweight title fight [Image courtesy: Dustin Poirier - Facebook]

During his recent appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Poirier appeared to send out mixed signals despite his Facebook post. He mentioned that there wasn't an official offer but hinted that there could be a title fight announced soon. He said:

"No [UFC haven't offered a title fight against Makhachev]...I don't know what's next but I think we're gonna hear soon...Yeah, I know [we will hear news]...Breaking news."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Poirier does earn the next title shot against Makhachev as it appears as though he might have to wait a while longer for his next bout because the other top-ranked contenders including Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan are competing this weekend at UFC 300.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler exchange jibes on social media

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler recently reignited their rivalry as they exchanged jibes on social media after 'The Diamond' took offense to one of 'Iron's' tweets.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion responded by reminding the former Bellator lightweight champion what transpired when they fought in the octagon, which led to Chandler accusing him of taking things too seriously. He wrote:

"He [Poirier] just can't help himself. Calm down champ, life ain't that serious. Whip my a** you did not...and you know it. I got caught, it happens in this game, as you well know."

Poirier and Chandler's exchange on X [Image courtesy: @DustinPoirier and @MikeChandlerMMA - X]

Poll : Who will Islam Makhachev fight next? Dustin Poirier Winner of Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira 0 votes View Discussion