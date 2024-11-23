Dustin Poirier shares his brutally honest opinion on Rafael Fiziev fight reports and his UFC comeback: "Still working on the finale"

Dustin Poirier recently detailed the scenario regarding his next UFC encounter, which he thinks will be his final fight. Moreover, 'The Diamond' also gave out a two-word reaction to the reports stating that Rafael Fiziev would be his next rival.

Earlier, Poirier clarified that he would declare retirement if he managed to come up victorious in his UFC 302 encounter against Islam Makhachev. But he endured a defeat which had him expressing his desire to go for a few more fights before declaring retirement.

Poirier's recent reply to a fan's question about his next fight indicated that it will be his final in-octagon encounter. But he failed to provide a concrete timeline for the same. Poirier's reply read:

"Thought I had one, but still working on the finale."

A recent tweet from the MMA reporter, Rueben Carter, mentioned that Dana White and Co. were trying to schedule Poirier's next fight for UFC 313 against Rafael Fiziev. But the Lafayette native debunked Carter's revelation with his reply to another fan's tweet:

"Fake news"

Dustin Poirier recently appreciated Jim Miller for earning a victory with his favorite submission maneuver

Dustin Poirier earned a lot of attention from the UFC community for trying to submit Benoit Saint Denis with guillotine chokes at UFC 299. Poirier's cornermen advised him to refrain from using the move anymore during the break between the first and second rounds. But, he ignored their instructions to jump guillotines a couple of times more before knocking his rival out in the second round.

But Poirier's former rival, Jim Miller, earned a superb submission victory over Damon Jackson with a guillotine choke at UFC 309. The former interim lightweight champ expressed his delight for the same and said:

"You miss all the ones you don't jump! Congratulations @JimMiller_155"

