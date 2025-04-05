Dustin Poirier shares one-word reaction after fan asks 'The Diamond' if he would be disappointed should he commit tax fraud 

Dustin Poirier voiced his opinion after a fan turned inquisitive about how he would feel if he found the fan committing tax fraud. Ironically, the fan's question came as a reply to Poirier's promotional skit for an American and Canadian income tax returns app.

A recent X update from 'The Diamond' showcased a unique promotional skit for TurboTax, in a coat and boxers. He detailed how TurboTax can help individuals stay free from their tax-related worries.

However, one of the fans came up with a shocking question for Poirier in the comments section related to tax fraud:

"Dustin would you be disappointed in me if I committed tax fraud?"

Poirier refrained from providing an exact answer to the question. However, his one-word reply clarified that he had laughed out loud after noticing it. The Lafayette native penned:

"Lol"

Poirier makes a significant amount of money from his sponsorship deals, besides his UFC affairs, and his business venture, Poirier's Louisiana-styled hot sauce range. Several social media posts from 'The Diamond' feature his promotional videos for the energy drink range, Celsius.

Dustin Poirier was picked as the favorite to win a trilogy fight against Max Holloway by his former rival

A recent rumor related to Dustin Poirier has been making headlines in the UFC community. 'The Diamond' has already mentioned that he intends to declare his UFC retirement after one more encounter. The rumor says that a trilogy fight against Max Holloway might serve as his last dance inside the octagon.

Poirier's former rival and the former lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, recently weighed in on this potential fight. A recent Instagram post from Chael Sonnen showcased Oliveira electing Poirier as the victor of this much-anticipated encounter. According to 'Do Bronxs', Poirier's "heavy hands" would help him earn a victory in the potential trilogy fight against Holloway, just like the two previous encounters:

"They [Poirier and Holloway] are gonna fight for the title, the BMF title. [I'm a] big fan of Poirier, how he fights. [He has] heavy hands. And I believe in Dustin Poirier [winning] against Max Holloway."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

