Dustin Poirier shares three-word reaction to Conor McGregor backing him to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier recently reacted to Conor McGregor's prediction of him securing a stoppage victory over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. 'The Diamond' is set to battle the reigning lightweight champion in the main event, scheduled for this Saturday (June 1) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Poirier has consistently asserted throughout the lead-up to this fight that he possesses superior striking skills compared to Makhachev, and he is confident that this will be evident on Saturday night. His longstanding rival, McGregor, has also forecasted that the former interim lightweight champion possesses all the necessary skills to knock out the Dagestani.

During a live stream for Duelbits on KICK last month, 'The Notorious' discussed Makhachev's vulnerabilities and his knockout defeat to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. He predicted a similar outcome against Poirier at UFC 302:

"I think Dustin does him, knocks him out. I think the things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he’s not good at, he fumbles over his feet usually early on and falls into shots. He’s been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC, and that’s one of Dustin’s best shots. If Dustin’s ever going to do it, it’ll be this time."

In a recent interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, 'The Diamond' was questioned about McGregor's endorsement of him. Poirier replied:

"Man, f**k him."

The upcoming event signifies Poirier's third endeavor to claim the undisputed title. The 35-year-old American is resolute in avoiding a fate reminiscent of his submission losses against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in 2019 and Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in 2021.

Dustin Poirier keeps the door open for potential Conor McGregor fight despite earlier hesitations

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have been involved in a trilogy of fights that have spanned almost a decade. Their saga started with their first showdown at UFC 178 in 2014, where McGregor secured a knockout win over Poirier. However, 'The Diamond' emerged victorious in their subsequent clashes at UFC 257 and UFC 264.

During a recent ESPN interview, Poirier showed reluctance towards a fourth bout with the former two-division champion. However, in a later discussion with sports journalist Jake Asman, 'The Diamond' hinted at the possibility of a rematch, though he stressed that his primary focus remains on facing Islam Makhachev:

"It could happen if the stars align. But it just feels like even talking about it after going for the rivalry with him for so many years and fighting him back to back in 2021. As I prepare to get ready for a fight week for the undisputed belt, Conor McGregor is fighting [at UFC 303] a guy whose last fight I choked him [Michael Chandler] out of. It just feels so far removed, and so many things have to happen before then."

