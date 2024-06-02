Dustin Poirier struggles with retirement decision, talks gruesome injuries sustained at UFC 302: "The bone is not where it should be"

Entering UFC 302, Dustin Poirier openly teased that his third title opportunity against Islam Makhachev could be the final fight of his career. After the bout with the champion retaining his title, 'The Diamond' is still unclear on his decision to retire.

In his post-fight press conference interviews, Poirier discussed all aspects of his fight future, including his immediate recovery. The current no. 4-ranked lightweight contender told reporters he believes his nose is broken due to a clash of heads early in the fight that caused a "flash" knockout.

Poirier said:

"I'm not sure if a punch shattered my nose or if it was a headbutt, 'cause we did collide heads in the middle of the Octagon that flashed me, so I didn't feel where the pain was.... My nose is shattered for sure. I've had a couple of nose surgeries already... I just hope I don't have to go through that process again, but I feel like the bone is not where it should be."

Entering the matchup as the biggest underdog of the night, Poirier surprised many. Though he eventually tapped out in the fifth round, the 35-year-old cut Makhachev open in the fourth round with a left elbow.

Dustin Poirier's post-fight Octagon interview

As the fan-favorite fighter of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier had the entire crowd behind him in his 40th professional fight, one that he outwardly declared to be his final shot at becoming a champion.

Following the loss to Islam Makhachev, Poirier had all eyes on him in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. Despite teasing his retirement during fight week, 'The Diamond' kept his gold gloves on after the fight and told Rogan that he is still undecided on his future.

Poirier said:

"I don't know. I got a little girl I love and I gotta see. I think this could be it, honestly, Joe... I'm not 100 percent but if this is my last fight, I want to dedicate this journey to the people who made me the man I am. That's the women in my life."

