Dustin Poirier suggests that his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor should take place at welterweight

Dustin Poirier has suggested that his third fight with Conor McGregor should take place at welterweight after the latter took shots at Kamaru Usman. Following Usman's brutal TKO victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, the Irishman took to social media to claim that The Nigerian Nightmare was copying his shots.

McGregor shared a clip of the combination he had landed on Dustin Poirier from his recent fight at UFC 257. The Notorious One ended his statement by claiming that he likes competing at 170 and believes that the welterweight division should be his soon.

In response to McGregor's claim, Dustin Poirier wrote that he was ready to do the third fight at 170. The former interim UFC lightweight champion is open to the idea of having three fights across three weight divisions against McGregor.

Here's what Dustin Poirier tweeted out:

Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 25, 2021

Poirier's arch-rival McGregor is no stranger to competing at welterweight. The former UFC lightweight champion won against both Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone at 170.

Dustin Poirier himself has claimed in the past that welterweight is his natural weight class and the former interim UFC lightweight champion would be open to the idea of competing at 170.

When is Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 scheduled for?

The trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has been confirmed to take place on July 10th as the main event of UFC 264. While Poirier has suggested that he wants to do the third fight at 170, it seems quite unlikely that the UFC will make a major change in the third fight after already making an official announcement.

The winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3 is expected to face the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler. Chandler and Oliveira will be fighting for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 and the winner's first title defense could potentially be against either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier.