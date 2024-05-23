Dustin Poirier tells fan what colored shorts he will be wearing for Islam Makhachev fight

Dustin Poirier claims he will have a new look in his third undisputed title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. 'The Diamond' previously won interim gold at UFC 236 but will once again challenge for the official lightweight title on June 1.

Since his recent win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, Poirier has started a gimmick on social media that he self-coined the "gilly goose gang." Fans have eagerly accepted the movement, with one asking the 35-year-old to tell the "gilly goose gang" what color shorts he will be wearing in his upcoming fight.

Poirier responded:

"Floral"

Many were unclear on how genuine to make of the response, with the fan-favorite fighter showing an increased tendency to joke with fans on social media since his most recent win. However, Poirier has been seen wearing floral shorts to train on Instagram.

One of Poirier's previous opponents, Max Holloway, recently became the first fighter to wear floral shorts in the UFC, doing so against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Holloway's longtime request was finally granted by the promotion to fully represent his home state, Hawaii.

Dustin Poirier's history with floral-designed shorts

It remains unclear why Dustin Poirier has an affinity for floral-designed athletic shorts, but the lightweight has shown a pattern of training in such clothing on social media.

In several of his training photos on Instagram and X, Poirier is often seen wearing shorts with multi-colored flowers printed on them.

Poirier has never fought in the UFC while wearing floral shorts but as of UFC 300, the design has been unique to Max Holloway. 'Blessed' has not responded to the idea of his old rival mimicking his fight-worn gear but the two appear to have a cordial relationship.

It remains to be seen if 'The Diamond' actually intends to wear the shorts at UFC 302 or if he was merely cracking another joke. The promotion has also not stated if they would allow another fighter to use the design or if it will be exclusive to Holloway.