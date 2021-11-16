Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira odds: What are the betting odds for the lightweight title fight at UFC 269?

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira are set to clash at UFC 269 on December 11 to determine the best lightweight on the planet. Oliveira is the reigning champion and Poirier is the top-contender in the 155lbs division.

As we look at betting odds for the fight, Dustin Poirier is currently the -160 favorite to become the new lightweight champion. Despite holding the title, Charles Oliveira has surprisingly been pegged as a +135 underdog. This means that people betting on Poirier must wager $160 to win $100 while those betting on Oliveira could win $135 by wagering $100.

Poirier has the chance to solidify his legacy in the UFC by becoming the lightweight champion. Over the years, 'The Diamond' has proved he's one of the greatest lightweights ever, with wins over most former champions and top contenders in the division.

The first time Poirier fought for the title was at UFC 242 when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov. Like the 28 other fighters who tried and failed to beat 'The Eagle', Poirier suffered the same fate, losing via submission. He dusted himself off, went back to the drawing board, and has looked formidable ever since.

Charles Oliveira has a point to prove at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira wants to prove to the world that he didn't become champion by accident. 'Do Bronx' is on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC and has earned the title the hard way. In a career full of ups-and-downs, Oliveira finally managed to grab hold of the much-coveted title when he beat Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Charles Oliveira's won the belt, but can he hold on to it against Poirier? 'Do Bronx' believes he definitely can. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Oliveira claimed he's got all the tools to beat Poirier and intends to hold on to the belt for as long as possible.

"Strikers took him down way too easily, and you know what happens if I take him down. If he trades on the feet with me, you know I’m hitting hard, brother. It will be fire on the 11th. I have firepower in my hands, I have my jiu-jitsu. I respect him a lot, but I want to remain champion, I want to keep this belt here,” Charles Oliveira said.

