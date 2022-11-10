Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fought for a second time on January 23, 2021, in a non-title main event at UFC 257. 'The Diamond' knocked out 'Notorious' in the second round, becoming the first man to finish the Irishman with strikes in MMA.

In the fight, McGregor seemed somewhat flat-footed, assuming a boxing-heavy stance rather than his usual fluid fighting style that utilizes a variety of kicks. Poirier used this opportunity to land a barrage of calf kicks on his opponent, a move which eventually contributed to 'The Diamond' finding the finishing combo.

According to the official UFC stats, Dustin Poirier had a strike rate of 52%. He landed a total of 53 out of 98 attempted strikes. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, had a strike rate of 43%, where he landed a total of 52 strikes out of 92 attempted on Poirier.

In terms of significant strikes, Poirier landed 48 (52%) out of 91 strikes – 30 to the head and 18 to the legs. McGregor landed 29 (43%) out of 66 significant strikes – 23 to the head, four to the body and two to the legs. 'The Diamond' also landed two ground strikes, whereas McGregor landed none since he was fighting to get out of those positions.

Poirier had a takedown rate of 100%, landing his only attempted takedown in the fight. He had a ground control time of 1:42 minutes.

Poirier and McGregor met for a third time six months later at UFC 264. 'The Diamond' won their trilogy via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage at the end of the first round after 'Notorious' broke his tibia.

Following this win, Poirier fought Charles Oliveira next at UFC 269 in a title bout which he lost to a submission in the third round. He is scheduled to face Michael 'Iron' Chandler on November 12 at UFC 281.

Dustin Poirier: Fighter and philanthropist

Apart from fighting, Dustin Poirier is also known as a philanthropist who started the Good Fight Foundation with his wife Jolie Poirier. The non-profit organization auctions fight kits from each of Poirier's events as memorabilia to raise funds that help struggling communities in Louisiana.

The foundation raises funds for food insecurity, healthcare, and environmental disaster relief.

After his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, both fighters exchanged T-shirts, with the then-lightweight champion promising that he would sell Poirier's T-shirt and donate the proceeds to charity.

'The Eagle' made good on his promise and sold the T-shirt for $100,000. The bid was matched by Dana White who donated $100,000 to Poirier's charity. Subsequently, Dustin Poirier sold his fight kit and Nurmagomedov's T-shirt for $60,200.

Apart from charity work, Poirier also has a business venture as a hot sauce maker. He owns a brand called Poirier's Louisiana Sauce, which he started in collaboration with Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co.

