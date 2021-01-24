Dustin Poirier wants Charles Oliveira to get the next title shot over Justin Gaethje

UFC 257 is the pay-per-view that belonged to Dustin Poirier. The Diamond avenged his loss to Conor McGregor from six years ago and defeated The Notorious One stunningly to hand the Irishman his first TKO loss ever.

In the post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier was asked about what's lined up for him from here onwards. While it is likely that UFC will book him in a lightweight title fight against Michael Chandler, The Diamond believes that it should Charles Oliveira, who deserves to get the recognition.

Poirier on Oliveira: "He's fought the best of the best and he's got knocked down and got back up... He's proven what martial arts and perseverance and believing in yourself is. I respect that." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 24, 2021

Dustin Poirier has plenty of options lined up ahead of him, and the former interim UFC lightweight champion is definitely going to have a say on how the title picture unfolds.

When asked about the next potential title contender, The Diamond noted that Charles Oliveira should be given a shot at the belt since he never had his opportunity. The Diamond added that Justin Gaethje is someone who got beat by both Khabib and himself.

Dustin Poirier also praised Do Bronx by stating that he has fought the best of the best, and despite being knocked down, Oliveira has gotten back up every time. Poirier described Oliveira's rise as a sign of a true martial artist and gave him the respect he rightfully deserves.

What's next for Dustin Poirier after his win at UFC 257?

Dusti Poirier will now aim to win the UFC lightweight title for the first time in his career. Having already won the interim belt in the past, The Diamond's goal will be to win the actual title that Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely to vacate in a few days/week.

The Eagle, who retired from the sport after UFC 254, has made it clear that he doesn't want to hold up the division, and it is unlikely for him to come back to the octagon, as well. That being said, the fight that is likely to be booked from here on is Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier.

Both lightweight fighters were victorious at UFC 257, and Dana White also confirmed that he and his team are interested in booking the fight next for the belt.