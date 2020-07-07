Dustin Poirier wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in non-title bout over Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier prefers a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov over Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor took a little jibe at Dustin Poirier after his FOTY contender against Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4. But "The Diamond" revealed he would prefer a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov over "The Notorious" if given a choice.

Dustin Poirier has had an impressive MMA career since he made his debut back in 2009. Dustin Poirier has fought 33 times (26-6 MMA, 18-5 UFC) throughout his career and has faced some of the best fighters in featherweight and lightweight.

Poirier's most recent loss came against the champ Khabib Nurmagomedov himself.

Dustin Poirier's most recent losses have come against Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. In his interview on MMA Junkie, Dustin Poirier said he would prefer a rematch with Khabib- just because no one has been able to beat the guy so far.

“If the belts weren’t on the line, just for my legacy, I would love to beat Khabib. Nobody’s ever beat him. Nobody’s ever climbed that mountain. I would love to be the first one. That’s historic. That’s legendary. That’s the stuff I’m out to do. I’m not out for rematches and grudge matches and revenge. I’m a grown man, I don’t hold that stuff in my heart. I have a family and this is a business to me."- Dustin Poirier on who he would prefer for a rematch, Conor or Khabib.

Dustin Poirier's loss against Conor McGregor at featherweight turned out to be a turning point for "The Diamond's" career. The loss saw him move up a weight class as he would go on to capture the interim lightweight title.

“When I was younger, I might have wanted to fight Conor or fight anybody who beat me. But I’m just comfortable with everything. I’m comfortable with my record, with the stuff that I’ve done, the fights I’ve done. The fights that I’ve lost, I learned my lessons and tried to keep moving forward. So I’d really like to be the first one to beat Khabib.”- Dustin Poirier on what beating Khabib could mean for his legacy.

Dustin Poirier has been elite after his loss against Conor McGregor and has a record of 10-2-1 in his 13 fights since.