Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken alludes to having a fight booked at ONE X on March 26

Fresh off his most recent victory, Nieky Holzken could be back in action very soon.

‘The Natural’ recently hinted at signing a fight contract and starting to train for his next appearance in the Circle. In an Instagram post, Holzken wrote:

“🏆!!Back in action!! 💪 26 march @onechampionship”

Holzken says he’s back in action on March 26. Coincidentally, that’s the date slated for ONE X to go down, ONE Championship’s highly anticipated 10-year anniversary show.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong says the event is the biggest in the promotion’s history, so big that it will be split up into two shows. The last time ONE Championship held an event of this magnitude was ONE: Century in 2019.

The Singapore-based martial arts promotion has a knack for throwing mega events that are stacked from top to bottom with the absolute biggest fights.

Currently, confirmed bouts at ONE X include the atomweight title fight between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex, the hybrid MMA and Muay Thai showdown between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang, flyweight champ Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu and bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov.

“Working hard for my next fight, we're on 🔥. @venum @onechampionship”

If his Instagram post is to be believed, it seems Holzken has already begun training and getting in shape for his next fight.

Potential opponents for Nieky Holzken

Although he made no mention of an opponent, there are several options for Holzken. ‘The Natural’ was last seen in action at ONE on TNT III in early 2021. At the event, he knocked out Australian kickboxing legend ‘The Gunslinger’ John Wayne Parr.

Could Holzken be in line for a trilogy fight with ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel? It wouldn’t seem out of the question. Holzken is riding a two-fight winning streak and a third fight with ‘The Immortal’ at ONE X would be absolutely huge.

If he hasn’t earned another shot at the title just yet, Holzken may need another top-tier victory. Who better to go up against than the recent Eersel victim, Islam Murtazaev? That would certainly be a fight fans would get excited for.

Lastly, Arian Sadikovic, who recently upset another top kickboxer in Mustapha Haida would love a crack at ‘The Natural.’

Stay tuned for more announcements on ONE X and who Nieky Holzken is fighting next.

