 Dwayne Johnson begins preparation to portray ex-UFC champion in upcoming movie 'The Smashing Machine'

WWE superstar and one of Hollywood's leading actors Dwayne Johnson is preparing for his upcoming role in the movie 'The Smashing Machine' in which he portrays ex UFC heavyweight tournament champion, Mark Kerr.

Johnson recently concluded his appearance in the latest edition of WWE's WrestleMania and has wasted no time in embarking on his next project.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson shared that he would begin his training camp, and that he would put himself through a comprehensive MMA camp. He wrote:

"From the wrestling ring to the MMA cage. With WrestleMania behind me - my second training camp of 2024 begins tomorrow for my next role, in a film titled - The Smashing Machine. My body's banged up from Mania, but no injuries and feeling great - ready to go. Starting my MMA workouts tomorrow. I'm coming into this in pretty good conditioning and cardio shape, but MMA is a different animal. And Mark Kerr was a 'one of one' monster."

Johnson also paid tribute to mixed martial artists and wrestlers who have struggled with various issues. He added:

"I run to this Smashing Machine journey with deep respect and love for all MMA fighters and the culture. Especially those who have struggled with addiction. I’ve lost so many friends (wrestlers) over the years from addiction and mental health struggle - from suicide to, it was just their time to go. This is my love letter to them. Let's get to work."

Dwayne Johnson expresses his excitement for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Dwayne Johnson met influencer turned boxer Jake Paul at WrestleMania 40 and discussed the latter's upcoming boxing exhibition fight against Mike Tyson, scheduled to take place on July 20, 2024.

Johnson offered his support for Paul but also referred to Tyson as the GOAT (greatest of all time). He wrote on Instagram:

"Good to finally meet you brother at #WrestleMania [handshake emoji] Looking forward to your fight with the GOAT. As we briefly chatted, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Can’t wait to watch. @jakepaul @miketyson [goat emoji] - Final Boss"

