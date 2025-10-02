  • home icon
  • MMA
  Dwayne Johnson issues brutally honest preview of hypothetical Jon Jones fight on UFC White House card

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 02, 2025 07:35 GMT
Dwayne Johnson (left) previews hypthetical Jon Jones (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dwayne Johnson recently shared his thoughts on the outcome of a hypothetical fight against Jon Jones on the UFC White House card. While Johnson initially picked UFC heavyweight king Tom Aspinall as his choice of opponent, he later changed his pick to Jones and shared a bold prediction for a potential fight.

Johnson recently played UFC legend Mark Kerr in the film 'The Smashing Machine,' which also features Hollywood veteran Emily Blunt and combat sports icons Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk, and Ryan Bader. After the movie's premiere, Johnson revealed that he took real hard-hitting shots to the face during filming to make fight scenes look as realistic as possible.

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, the WWE legend was asked who he'd want to face in a real fight inside the UFC octagon. He replied:

"I gotta go with the heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. I gotta go with him, he's right at the top. You know what, I'm gonna walk that back. I'm going [with] Jon Jones. That's it. I'm going with Jon Jones. Me and Jon Jones, one-on-one. Guarantee he knocks my jaw into another zip code. He f**ks me up... He's my boy, and against Jon, I could not."
Jones responded to Johnson's comments via his social media handle and wrote:

"The people's champion @therock had to keep it real, and that's why we love him."
Dwayne Johnson recalls getting his "bell rung" while filming 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson recently recalled some painful moments during the filming of 'The Smashing Machine' and how they chased authenticity. 'The Rock' revealed that the director, Benny Safdie, chose to continue rolling the cameras when he got rocked by real fighters during filming.

In an interview with MMA Junkie and other news outlets (via @MMAJunkie on X), Johnson recalled getting his "bell rung" and said:

"It felt like when you get rocked by a real fighter, multiple times. Then there's a moment in the trailer where I'm on my knees and I look up and I look dazed – that's real. I got my bell rung, and Benny was like, 'Hold on, stay right there.'"

He continued:

"Benny [Safdie] said, 'I would never love to never cut away from you in these fights. We have a great stunt double. We have two. I'd love to just use you.' And I know what that meant."
