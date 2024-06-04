Dwayne Johnson reacts to working alongside Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming movie 'The Smashing Machine': "He knocks my jaw"

Dwayne Johnson recently reacted to working alongside Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming 'The Smashing Machine' film, which is a biopic on MMA legend Mark Kerr. The WWE legend portrays the MMA legend, while the Ukrainian portrays Igor Vovchanchyn.

Usyk has been riding high as of late as he recently defeated Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. In the days that followed his impressive win, it was reported that he would be joining the cast and playing the role of Vovchanchyn.

'The Rock' recently took to his Instagram account and posted a photo along with a caption confirming that the undisputed heavyweight champion will be in the film. Johnson heaped praise on Usyk and mentioned that he is looking forward to working with him in 'The Smashing Machine'. He wrote:

"Don't break my jaw champ. An honor to have the newly crowned Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World @usykaa join our cast of 'The Smashing Machine'...I have huge respect for Oleksandr Usyk and will be my honor to share the ring with him - as he knocks my jaw into next week. Looking forward to working with you my brother."

Fans react to Oleksandr Usyk joining the cast of 'The Smashing Machine' starring Dwayne Johnson

Fans recently reacted to the confirmation that Oleksandr Usyk will be joining the cast of the upcoming Mark Kerr biopic 'The Smashing Machine' starring Dwayne Johnson.

Fans took to the comment section of the aforementioned post and noted that the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion is a strong addition to the cast. They mentioned that Usyk adds legitimacy to the film, which also includes reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader portraying Mark Coleman. Fans wrote:

"This is sick! Bravo Usyk & Rock"

"Glory to Ukraine. I am incredibly proud of our champion. Looking forward to the movie. Thank you Rock."

"2 kings in one place [fire emoji]"

Fan reaction regarding Usyk joining 'The Smashing Machine' [Image courtesy: @therock - Instagram]