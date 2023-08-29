DWCS fighter Mitch Ramirez details "serial killer" origins of his bizarre nickname, 'The Fight Stalker'

Dana White Contender Series fighter Mitch Ramirez has spoken up about the origins of his bizarre nickname, 'The Fight Stalker'.

The name Mitch Ramirez is similar to the name of a serial killer, Richard Ramirez, which has been a cause of trouble for the MMA fighter. People have often made fun of his name, linking him to 'The Night Stalker'.

Richard Ramirez was a convicted serial killer who became famous for stalking people's houses and breaking into them at night to rape and kill women. As per the records, he was charged with murders of at least 13 and sexually assaulting 11 people.

While the convicted killer was nicknamed 'The Night Stalker', the coach of Mitch Ramirez nicknamed him after Richard Ramirez and started calling him 'The Fight Stalker'. Recalling how his coach has kept his nickname, Ramirez had this to say during an interview with Cageside Press:

“Honestly, it was my coach. it was John Wood. When I moved to Las Vegas about a year and a half ago and I started training, John would just say ‘oh Ramirez, like the Night Stalker. It would always bug me a little bit. Why do we bring this guy up My coach would give me shit because of the way I would fight too. I bite down and I stalk my opponent. The way I fight, I am ‘The Fight Stalker’ per the words literally.”

Catch his comments below:

Mitch Ramirez opens up about his battle with drug addiction

Ramirez is set to appear on week 4 of the DWCS against Timothy Caumba as he looks to get a UFC contract. While he is working towards being signed by the biggest MMA promotion in the world, he has been through a lot in his personal life.

At one point, Mitch Ramirez was a drug addict. Speaking about it on the Adaptive Leaders podcast earlier this year, he had this to say:

"First time I did heroin was when I was 16 or maybe just 17. I'd been drinking, and I woke up and realized that I'd done heroin the night before... In my mind... I was like, 'this is a terrible idea bro!' But the other side of me justified it... So I did it again, and, unfortunately, I liked it a lot."

Ramirez further explained his relapse, stating:

"I quit hanging out with a buddy that had access to this... I was able to maintain that spot for maybe a year, but by the time I was a senior, it had reared its ugly head again."