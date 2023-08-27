Sean O'Malley and 4 of the most successful UFC fighters from Dana White’s Contender Series

The UFC has several means through which to funnel talented fighters into its roster. Perhaps the promotion's most well-known channel is The Ultimate Fighter, a cross between reality TV and a tournament. However, there's been a new addition to the mix: Dana White's Contender Series.

The difference is that Dana White's Contender Series is its own promotion that is licensed separately from the UFC. It debuted in 2017 and its purpose is to give up-and-coming fighters the opportunity to earn a contract by winning fights. But sometimes, a victory isn't enough. The fighters must impress Dana White.

The series has led to countless fighters earning a contract with the promotion, but not all of them went on to have great success. Some, however, have, even captured the undisputed gold. Here are five of the best from that talent pool.

#5. Jailton Almeida, UFC heavyweight

Jailton Almeida represents a new generation of heavyweight fighters. He is a well-rounded mixed martial artist with a breadth of knockout power and high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. Furthermore, he is as muscular as fighters come and has athleticism in spades.

Expand Tweet

But above all else, he is a finisher. 'Malhadinho' has never won via decision. Every victory has been either a submission or a knockout, and at Dana White's Contender Series 39, he sliced through Nasrudin Nasrudinov by way of second-round submission to earn a UFC contract.

At 19-2, he is riding a 14-fight win streak, including five consecutive wins in the UFC, with his most recent victory coming against formerly undefeated kickboxing sensation Jairzinho Rozenstruik. While he is currently the #9 ranked heavyweight in the division, many have pegged him for a future title challenger.

#4. Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC women's bantamweight

The women's bantamweight division has been devoid of a champion ever since Amanda Nunes retired from active competition back in June. The UFC is yet to announce a title fight for the vacant strap, but it is likely that the next championship bout will feature Mayra Bueno Silva taking on former titleholder Julianna Peña.

Expand Tweet

Mayra Bueno Silva featured in Dana White's Contender Series Brazil 1 in 2018 and earned her contract in 2018 after submitting Mayana Souza dos Santos in round one. Despite suffering two losses and one draw in her first five fights in the promotion, 'Sheetara' has since found her stride, amassing a four-fight win streak to bring her record to 11 wins, just two losses and one draw.

Furthermore, her most recent win came against former undefeated bantamweight champion Holly Holm. She submitted 'The Preacher's Daughter' with a ninja choke: the same submission she used in her win on Dana White's Contender Series.

#3. Taila Santos, UFC women's flyweight

Like her fellow countrywoman Mayra Bueno Silva, Taila Santos earned her UFC contract in 2018 with a win over Estefani Almeida on Dana White's Contender Series Brazil 2. Unfortunately, her promotional debut was disastrous, as she suffered a split-decision loss that blemished her undefeated record.

Expand Tweet

But she bounced back by mounting a four-fight win streak, including victories over fan-favorite Molly McCann and WMMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi. This led to Taila Santos earning a crack at the women's flyweight title, and she came within touching distance of dethroning then-champion Valentina Shevchenko.

However, an unintentional headbutt seemingly changed the trajectory of the bout, as she suffered a broken orbital bone. Since her loss to Shevchenko, she took on surging 125-pounder Erin Blanchfield, losing a competitive fight to the undefeated prospect, with some questioning the judges' decision.

#2. Jamahal Hill, UFC light heavyweight

Jamahl Hill is one of the most successful fighters in the 205-pound weight class today. He earned his contract with the UFC at Dana White's Contender Series 21 in 2019 with a third-round TKO. He was undefeated at the time, and quickly earned a reputation as a knockout artist.

Expand Tweet

While his unbeaten run came to a devastating halt when Paul Craig dislocated his elbow with an armbar before TKO'ing him, 'Sweet Dreams' rebounded by embarking on a three-fight knockout/TKO streak before locking horns with former champion Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Hill emerged victorious in a Fight of the Night winner, capturing undisputed gold to become the first champion to ever come from Dana White's Contender Series. But he wouldn't be the last.

#1. Sean O'Malley, current UFC bantamweight champion

Like Jamahal Hill, Sean O'Malley is a titleholder who came from Dana White's Contender Series. He had the luxury of Snoop Dogg commentating his fight, and combined with his viral knockout, flashy striking style, and undefeated record, the potential for stardom was clear for everyone to see.

Expand Tweet

He signed with the UFC and went on a tear through the promotion's unranked fighters, scoring thrilling knockouts until a fateful encounter with Marlon 'Chito' Vera permanently blemished his record. But he marched onward, scoring four wins and one no-contest, including a victory over former champion Petr Yan.

It culminated in a recent title fight against arguable bantamweight GOAT Aljamain Sterling. The odds weren't in Sean O'Malley's favor, but the odds didn't matter when fate was firmly in the palm of 'Sugar's' right hand as he floored Sterling with it, TKO'ing him to become the second champion to rise from DWCS.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight