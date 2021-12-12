"We live in bizzaro world" - Wrestling world reacts to Julianna Pena's upset over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history by ending Amanda Nunes' bantamweight title reign at UFC 269. "The Venezuelan Vixen" shrugged off the tag of being a massive underdog to submit Nunes with a rear-naked choke in round two of their fight.

Pena's iconic victory sent the internet into meltdown, and while the MMA world was predictably stunned, several professional wrestlers also reacted to the fight on social media.

Former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler was one of the first WWE stars to react to Pena's unbelievable win, and many other wrestles followed suit.

Natalya, Ricochet, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and other wrestling personalities put out tweets following the massive upset, and we've compiled the best of the lot below:

Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269 She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269

The Big Guy Ryback @Ryback Congratulations to Julianna Peña, that was incredible! 🔥 Nunes such an amazing run! 👏 👏 Congratulations to Julianna Peña, that was incredible! 🔥 Nunes such an amazing run! 👏 👏

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON This was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. This was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Julianna Pena ends Amanda Nunes' historic run as UFC Champion - As it happened

Amanda Nunes walked into UFC 269 as the undisputed favorite, and most MMA fans and pundits predicted another routine victory for the Lioness. The incredibly determined Julianna Pena, however, had different ideas.

Nunes started the co-main event at UFC 269 in a predictably aggressive style as she knocked Pena down to the mat with a calf kick. The Brazilian legend looked like her usual self in the opening round as she managed to force Pena to employ a defensive style.

The Venezuelan fighter weathered the storm and came out strong in the second round by using her jabs to significant effect. Nunes is known to dominate her opponents on the feet, but Pena was willing to stand in the pocket and engage with the champ.

A furious exchange of strikes followed, with both women landing some hard strikes. Pena showed her toughness by absorbing the incoming punches and responding with stiffer shots.

Julianna's onslaught eventually paid her dividends as Nunes left herself vulnerable to a clinch takedown. Pena took Nunes to the ground and quickly locked in the RNC to force the tap out of her opponent.

Pena's win effectively ended Nunes' seven-year undefeated streak, and she did so in emphatic fashion.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of this weekend's huge UFC upset? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman